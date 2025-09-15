Zimbabwe: Cimas to Honour Journalists As Part of 80th Anniversary

LOCAL medical aid company, CIMAS will this year hold inaugural media awards ceremony rewarding journalists covering health-related issues.

The awards ceremony is part of the company's festivities in celebration of the medical aid's 80th anniversary.

Addressing journalists in Harare recently, the company's Chief Executive Officer Vulindlela Ndlovu said the awards ceremony will recognise members of the media who play a crucial role highlighting health issues.

"We invite you to come up with in-depth stories. Sometimes, feel free to share stories that reflect real-life experiences of people you come across, maybe even in their interaction with our products, with their consent, of course.

"If you're talking about the role our group has played, feel free to do so, but that's not necessarily what we're looking for," said Ndlovu.

The awards ceremony will be held in November in Bulawayo.

Ndlovu challenged members of the media to delve deeper into the health issues that affect communities and bring them to the fore.

"We want to be known for inspiring healthier communities. It is about making sure our people live longer, happier, and healthier lives.

"If there are things we are doing to shape access to healthcare that you think are worth talking about--if there are discussions around the integrated healthcare model, which is central to our purpose of inspiring healthier communities--we welcome those. We see stories from time to time, and for me, it's about advancing that conversation," he said.