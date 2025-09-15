Zimbabwe: Triangle FC Hold Dynamos On Home Turf As Relegation Battle Continues

DYNAMOS were Sunday held to a 0-0 draw at home when they played Triangle FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium.

Popularly known as "Dembare", the fading Harare giants had a dull first-half performance, as the visitors were all over them in search of a goal.

However, the tables turned in the second half following the introduction of Denver Mukamba in the 50th minute.

Despite creating several meaningful chances in the second half, Dembare failed to break the deadlock.

Referee Thembinkosi Sibanda was the centre of attention after the match as Dynamos players confronted him, questioning his additional time play.

So tense was the situation that fans threw missiles onto the pitch while barricading the referee from leaving.

Sibanda and the other three match officials had to be escorted off the pitch by the police canine unit.

Commenting after the match, Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu said he regard the outcome as two points dropped.

"I think a victory for us could have made us move away from the position that we've occupied for so many days or so many months.

"For me, I feel it's a vital point that we have gained today.

"We could have gone for maximum points for us to have an advantage, but looking at this game, especially in the first half, we were very low."

Despite picking a point, Dynamos remains in the relegation zone although they have moved one place up to position 16 with 29 points, three behind Triangle FC, who are now on position 12 with 32 points.

Meanwhile, Triangle FC coach Genesis Mangombe valued picking a point against Dembare believing it was crucial.

"We will take that point it's a game of football but you know when you in the relegation zone you need to maximize if you find a game like this one.

"I believe if you want to fight relegation and at the same time you get chances like we we created first half we should have buried and make sure that we are out of the relegation zone. So, we're still in the matrix and we will still try to work extra hard," Mangombe said.