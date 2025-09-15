Liberia's Stevedores Secure Landmark Deal At APM Terminals

After years of disputes and months of tense negotiations, Liberia's stevedores have won sweeping gains under a new labor pact signed with APM Terminals Liberia. The deal, hailed as a breakthrough for port workers, guarantees higher wages, retroactive pay, and stronger protections at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed Aug. 1 between the Shipping and Stevedoring Association of Liberia (SSAL) and the United Seamen Ports and General Workers Union of Liberia (USGOGUL), was formally approved by the Ministry of Labor. It was witnessed by APM Terminals management and National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou M. Dukuly, who brokered the settlement after weeks of strikes and service disruptions.

Wage Hikes and Back Pay

Under the agreement, APM Terminals will increase wages by US$4 per head, per shift for stevedores and raise administrative fees by US$2 per head, per shift for contracting companies. Crucially, the wage hikes are retroactive to Jan. 1, 2025, ensuring workers receive months of back pay.

Stevedores who lost income during the May 9-June 10 service disruptions will also be reimbursed in full. APMT further committed to restore deductions previously taken, ending a flashpoint that fueled worker protests.

"This agreement represents years of sacrifice and persistence," said USGOGUL President Adam Sayon Washington. "Our workers have stood together to demand fair treatment, and today we see the results of that unity."

Safer and More Structured Shifts

The MoU establishes new operational standards designed to improve safety and efficiency. Stevedores will now work two structured 12-hour shifts daily, each crane will have two operators per shift, and container and clinker vessels will be staffed with two signal men per shift.

The pact also maintains the "food money" rates negotiated under the 2021-2023 collective bargaining agreement and sets clear rules: no amendments will be valid unless in writing and signed by all parties.

Rooted in Law and Collective Bargaining

The MoU draws its legal grounding from the Decent Work Act of 2015 and builds upon the collective bargaining agreement signed March 25, 2025, between SSAL and USGOGUL. While that CBA covers all ports in Liberia, the new MoU applies specifically to operations under APM Terminals Liberia.

"This is a milestone for industrial relations in Liberia's port sector," said SSAL President Daniel F. Tolbert. "It not only addresses grievances but also ensures stability in cargo operations."

Years of Struggle

For decades, stevedores have clashed with port management over unpaid wages, unsafe conditions, and lack of recognition. The May and June disruptions -- which stalled cargo handling and sparked national concern -- forced government intervention and placed heavy pressure on all sides to reach a compromise.

"This is more than a labor deal--it's about protecting livelihoods and ensuring that the men and women who drive Liberia's shipping sector are treated with fairness and dignity," said NPA's Dukuly, who played a pivotal role in mediating.

A Binding Agreement

The MoU, enforceable for three years, binds all parties and their successors. It makes clear there are no hidden or additional terms beyond what is written.

"This document represents the entire agreement between the parties, and there are no additional terms, obligations, covenants, or conditions beyond those stated herein," the final clause reads.

Stability for the Future

The landmark agreement is expected to ease tensions at the Freeport of Monrovia and provide greater certainty for both workers and companies. With retroactive benefits and stronger protections, Liberia's stevedores have secured not just a pay raise, but a precedent-setting victory that could reshape labor relations in the country's maritime sector.