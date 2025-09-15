Namibia: Two Caught With Cannabis and N$47

Two men aged 32 and 33 were arrested after being found in possession of a half pack of cannabis, 4x ballies of cannabis, a small white scale and N$47 in cash on Friday.

The police say the value of the items is unknown, and a police investigation is ongoing.

The two were caught at Okahandja at 19h00, at Ekunde.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a similar incident at Tses, a police search conducted at Steinkoff location, Berseba, on Saturday at about 00h30, found a 22-year-old woman suspect in possession of 10x small bankies of cannabis (skunk), with an unknown value.

"The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court on 15 September," police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi notes.

At Karasburg, at 10h20 on Saturday at the Gabis-Grunau road hiking point, a 39-year-old Namibian man was found in possession of 20g of cannabis valued at N$1 000 after being searched.

"Information about the suspect, who was a passenger in a vehicle, had been received. The suspect was arrested, and a police investigation is ongoing," Shikwambi says.

A 35-year-old Namibian man was found in possession of a plastic bag containing 3x ballies of cannabis (skunk), 12x full mandrax tablets, 1x half mandrax tablet, 1x quarter mandrax tablet and N$1 070 in cash at Rosh Pinah on Saturday at around 14h30.

He was found at Tabela bar, in the Tutungeni location.

"These items were discovered hidden under a brick when he saw police officers. A body search conducted at the police station revealed more drugs, money, a knife and zig-zag rolling paper on him. The value of the items is unknown, the suspect was arrested and he is expected to appear before court on 15 September," the spokesperson notes.

An Angolan man (31) was also arrested at Khorixas, at Goeiehoop Farm, at 12h00 on Saturday, while in possession of 43x ballies of cannabis with a total value of N$2 150.

He also had cash amounting to N$490.

"The suspect was arrested, and a police investigation is ongoing," the spokesperson notes.