Namibian Youth Embraces Entrepreneurship

For many young Namibians, the promise of independence and adulthood is meant to come with opportunities, dignity and self-reliance. Yet, for a growing number, that promise feels out of reach.

Youth unemployment remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the country.

Behind the statistics are real stories of young people trying to escape the growing statistic of youth unemployment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sinte Simasiku is currently in her final year of high school. She is a proud Caprivian born at Rundu, and raised at Otjiwarongo and Windhoek.

With her passion for content creation, Simasiku expresses herself through platforms like YouTube (Sinte Simasiku), Instagram (@itgrl.co) and TikTok, where she shares lifestyle, beauty and fashion content.

Simasiku makes Polaroids - mini photos that are popular among young people, especially as gifts.

"It's creating a memory, more of an album, but in the most aesthetic manner," Simasiku says.

"My business started from my passion for content creation. I've always loved capturing memories and making them special, whether through photos, Polaroids or magazines. I also used to create wall collage pictures that I'd get from Pinterest and put them on my walls; that was actually the very first product of ITGRL.co," she says, adding that from there the brand grew into something bigger that others could also cherish.

"I've always believed in dreaming big," she told Youth Central last Thursday.

"One of my biggest aspirations is to become an architect; someone who can help develop and improve creativity within our nation and beyond. My long-term goal is to grow ITGRL.co into a creative lifestyle brand that reaches beyond Namibia while also creating opportunities for others in media.

"I also recently started ITGRL.shop, where I'm working towards selling items that will interest Namibians. Not many online shops share the vision I have, or the same taste in fashion, and I want to bring that uniqueness into the market," she adds.

Despite the obstacles, resilience shines through. Simasiku has not given up. She started her own business.

"We may not all find jobs," she said. "But maybe we can create something of our own."