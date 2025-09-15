Zimbabwe: Boost for Refuse Collection in Chinhoyi

Chinhoyi — Garbage collection is set to improve here after the Government bailed out the Municipality of Chinhoyi with two compactor vehicles to boost service delivery in the city.

The local authority has been battling with uncollected garbage due to the continuous breakdown of its aging compactors.

Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Simon Marara, said:

"We have not purchased those compactors, but it is the Ministry's initiative to capacitate local authorities in areas of need.

"They belong to the Ministry of Local Government and have been loaned to us while we are working on fixing our own.

"Ours are a bit aged and with the wholesome attention they are being given, they should give us a better service."

He added:

"Of course, there are costs involved, which would require that our residents own up in paying their bills so that we will be able to sustain the services."

Mayor Owen Charuza said:

"We told the Ministry of Local Government engineer about the challenges we were facing with our aging compactors and we asked for two or three vehicles to complement our vehicles for two months after we were given the go-ahead to service our compactors with Croco Motors in Kadoma.

"I can confirm the two compactors are actually doing great work and any time soon they will be complemented by ours.

"We did not buy those but we actually submitted our request to the Ministry and we were given for a period that would require a certain fee for servicing and payment of the drivers and the like.

"If things go well, by next week, we might have two of the trucks back on the road as Croco Motors have assured us."