Zimbabwe: Cop Uses Money to Charm Girl, 15, Rape Her Repeatedly

A police officer is alleged to have used money to lure a 15-year-old student before repeatedly raping her at the Epworth balancing rocks since August.

Gift Mudada, who is attached to the Police Band, allegedly used money to lure the juvenile and then raped her on a number of occasions.

The police officer stays at the same house with the victim.

In his messages to the minor, Gift would instruct her to leave home and meet him along Chiremba Road when he was back home from Mkushi Academy, where he is based.

Gift appeared at the Epworth Magistrate Court where he was released on free bail.

Some residents and parents are unhappy with the court process.

"The police officer raped the minor numerous times in the bush," said a relative of the victim.

"The rape came to light when the guardian took the girl's phone after the father saw the girl with some money.

"The girl failed to account for the money and the guardian took her phone.

"When the guardian switched on the phone, the texts from Gift began to tickle in, asking why the girl was quiet for some time.

"He began to demand sex, telling the girl to meet him at their usual meeting place, leading to his arrest."