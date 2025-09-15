Zimbabwe: Govt Unveils Bold Vision for Healthcare

Trust Freddy — Government is spearheading a series of comprehensive reforms to overhaul the national health system, with a focus on sustainable financing, workforce expansion, and critical infrastructure development, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The initiatives were presented during a High-Level Health Development Partners Coordination Forum held last Friday in Harare, where the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, called for renewed collaboration.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Dr Ayodele Odusola, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative, Dr Desta Tiruneh, UK Development Director and Deputy Head of Mission Dr Jo Abbot, were among the development partners who attended the meeting.

In his speech, Minister Dr Mombeshora said the Government was driving ambitious reforms in health financing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are on track to submit the National Health Insurance Bill to Parliament this month, with the goal of finalising it before year-end.

"This is a major step toward creating a predictable funding mechanism that pools resources and ringfences levies and taxes for health. Our goal is simple: every dollar allocated to health must translate into better outcomes for our citizens."

To address human resources deficits, Minister Mombeshora said Government is committed to doubling the health workforce by 2030.

"Our health workforce remains a top priority. Under the Health Sector Strategy and Investment Compact, we are committed to doubling the health workforce by 2030. This means scaling up training capacity, reducing attrition, and improving working conditions so that our health professionals are supported and motivated to serve," he said.

He also said infrastructure is also a key priority under the Second Republic.

"Crucially, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, we are implementing the Presidential Hospital Renovation Programme.

"This initiative is more than refurbishment -- it is a transformative agenda to modernise our major referral hospitals, starting with Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, and create a network of world-class health facilities across Zimbabwe," the minister said.

"Through this programme, we are not simply repairing old infrastructure -- we are laying the foundation for a future-ready health system that will serve generations to come, reduce inequities in access, and restore public confidence in our hospitals. It is a clear demonstration that health and well-being are at the heart of the President's Vision 2030 and leaving no one behind."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also said revealed that Government was working on a comprehensive hospital renovation programme, which is designed to establish a foresighted healthcare system.

Dr Abbot, who spoke on behalf of all development partners, weighed in, saying positive results can only be achieved through collaboration.

She commended Zimbabwe, saying the country was way ahead of other African states.

"We would also like to acknowledge that there have been some impressive achievements in the health sector recently. For example, the recent reduction in maternal mortality, coming down from 651 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births, as measured in the 2015 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (the ZDHS), to 212 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births, as reported in the 2023/4 ZDHS.

"This is really exciting news and a testament to the collaboration and hard work of all health sector partners and the hard work of all partners.

"The fact that Zimbabwe has met the global 95-95-95 HIV targets, ahead of many other countries around the world, is also cause for celebration."

However, she pointed out areas where more work is needed, expressing concern over the stagnating under-five mortality rate and the worsening infant and neonatal mortality figures.

She also highlighted the "worrying" scale of teenage pregnancies and gaps in the prevention of new HIV infections, especially among children and young people.