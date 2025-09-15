Zimbabwe: Kunzvi Dam Nears Completion

Residents of Harare, surrounding areas, local farmers and communities should see the lake impounded by Kunzvi Dam to the north east of the city start filling by end of this year as the contractor is racing against time to be ready within the set timeframe.

Makomo Engineering managing director, Engineer Jin Liangming said this on Saturday at the Kunzvi Dam site during an event to close Nyagui river, where the dam is located.

River closure means the commencement of water impounding, which refers to a deliberate trapping of river or stream water behind a partially or fully constructed dam structure, creating a temporary or permanent reservoir and the primary purpose is to store water for purposes like hydroelectric power, irrigation, drinking water, among others.

The closing of Nyagui riverbed is a significant stage of dam construction which will result in impounding of water and the creation of a new lake. Most of the inflows into impounded lakes occur in the rain season when the river is flowing, hence the need to have the lake filling this season if the urban and farming users are to be able to use the new water source later.

Tippers fill in the riverbed with gravel during the Kunzvi Dam Nyugui river closure in Goromonzi on Saturday.- Picture: Justin Mutenda

Closure of the river will also enable diversion of watercourse, thus providing a safe, efficient construction through a stable, dry, and workable environment for engineers to build the dam structure.

The contractor, Makomo Engineering, will introduce double shifts and work during weekends and holidays to expedite the completion of the dam so that intended beneficiaries can start reaping fruits from the dam.

The contractor closed the riverbed last Saturday during a brief ceremony to mark this significant milestone at an event attended by engineers from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, senior Government officials and other stakeholders.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Eng Jin said they were redoubling their effort to ensure that the project begins to provide benefits to the country.

"Today we are celebrating the closure of Nyagui River. This means, we have to complete this dam this year. Once we are impounding water, that would be a significant milestone. Before rainy season comes, the dam has to be safe in terms of the level and height," said Eng Jin.

He said while other process of construction works will continue next year but provision of water and other use should commence by end of this year

"The major point is that while we will finish this dam later, in the next three months, we guarantee that the dam will be ready for use and safe to do so. We will be working day and night in the next three months, that include Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays," he said.

"We will have shifts and we guarantee the dam will be on safe level, and safe height. It also means by end of this year, the city of Harare can use the water, and the local residents and the farmers can use the water from this dam."

Zinwa chief executive officer, Engineer Taurayi Maurikira said closure of the river bed was a huge development and achievement in the construction of Kunzvi dam.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) chief executive officer Engineer Taurai Maurukira (left) and Makomo Engineering Managing Director Engineer Jin Lingming commission the Kunzvi Dam Nyugui river closure in Goromonzi on Saturday.

"This is a milestone. When you close a riverbed, it means the dam is technically finished and we can start enjoying the benefits," said Eng Maurukira.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Chief Director responsible for Water Resources and Irrigation Development Eng Tinayeshe Mutazu said Kunzvi dam was one of the Second Republic's signature projects under the National Development Strategy 1.

"As Government we are happy with the workmanship of the contractor. This project will benefit the surrounding communities here, Goromonzi and Murehwa while providing water to the city of Harare," he said.

Construction of Kunzvi Dam is 65 percent complete and it is one of the projects the Government is prioritising.

Another project is Gwayi Shangani which is also expected to end perennial water challenges facing the city of Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

Kunzvi dam is expected to end perennial water challenges that has plagued the city of Harare which has been struggling to provide water following the rise in population of its residents.

Kunzvi Dam is located along Nyagui River at the border of Murehwa and Goromonzi districts and it is one of the Second Republic's signature projects that is being implemented under NDS1.