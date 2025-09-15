Zimbabwe: Gaps in Disease Alert Systems Could Undermine Zim's Immunisation Gains

15 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Zimbabwe's robust immunisation programme but warned that weaknesses in disease surveillance reporting threaten to undermine progress in public health.

Speaking at the 2nd Zimbabwe Joint External Evaluation in Harare, WHO immunisation and surveillance expert Dr William Mbabazi said the country's vaccination system remains one of the strongest in the region but fragile communication channels could delay responses to deadly outbreaks.

"The national toll-free line for reporting disease events is down. Only one line is functioning, and that line has been redirected to deal with mental health issues. So what happens when 100 people die in a village? Who do you call?" Dr Mbabazi said.

He stressed that swift detection and reporting were vital to stopping diseases such as cholera, polio and monkeypox from spreading.

"Quick action starts with quick information. And right now, some parts of the system need urgent fixing," he added.

Dr Mbabazi also urged the media to take a frontline role in reporting potential outbreaks.

"You are event reporters. If 20 children fall sick in your community, you should know who to contact. A phone call can save lives," he said.

Despite these concerns, he commended Zimbabwe's vaccination efforts, likening them to "a car that can run at 100 kilometres per hour," but warned that vaccine stock management needed improvement.

He concluded by emphasising that strong surveillance is not optional but essential to protect lives and preserve the country's health gains.

