Zimbabwe: Govt to Double Health Workforce and Push Digital Care By 2030, Says Minister

Government has pledged to expand its health workforce and accelerate digital transformation in healthcare as part of its drive towards universal health coverage by 2030.

Speaking at the High-Level Health Development Partners Coordination Forum in Harare, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora said government aims to double the national health workforce by 2030 through increased training, improved working conditions and measures to reduce staff attrition.

"Our health workforce remains a top priority. We are committed to scaling up training capacity and improving conditions so our professionals are supported and motivated to serve," he told delegates.

The forum brought together government officials, civil society groups, international agencies and the private sector to align priorities and strengthen coordination in the sector.

Mombeshora highlighted the country's growing investment in digital health platforms such as Impilo which is already changing patient record management and service monitoring.

However, he admitted that poor connectivity in rural areas and limited training support remain major hurdles.

"These are areas where strong partnerships can make a real difference," he added.

The minister also urged partners to take part in shaping the upcoming National Development Strategy 2 and the National Health Strategy both of which are seen as critical to realising the country's Vision 2030.

He further revealed that Zimbabwe is set to table its long-awaited National Health Insurance Bill this month but stressed that sustained investment and collective action will be essential for real progress.

"The health of our nation depends on the choices we make in forums like this. Let us renew our commitment to work together," he said.