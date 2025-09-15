Zimbabwe: Chinese Poacher Caged 18 Years - U.S.$250k Rhino Horns and Ivory Cache Seals Yanzhong's Fate

A CHINESE national has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being caught with illegal wildlife products worth nearly US$250 000, in what authorities have hailed as a major victory in the fight against wildlife crime.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), in a statement, said the Harare Magistrates Court convicted Cong Yanzhong (57) on two counts of unlawfully dealing in wildlife.

"On July 16, 2025, police detectives received a tip-off about the offender's involvement in illegal wildlife products," read the statement. "Acting on the information, they located and followed him. He was seen carrying a black satchel and a brown carrier bag matching the informant's description."

Upon searching him, police found three shrink-wrapped rhino horns weighing 7.7 kilograms, valued at US$240 000. He failed to produce a permit or licence and was immediately arrested.

Detectives later searched his Harare residence, uncovering four pieces of raw ivory weighing 36.15 kg, with a street value of US$6 146.

"This sentencing sends a strong message that Zimbabwe has zero tolerance for wildlife crime," the NPAZ said. "We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our natural heritage and ensure those who profit from the destruction of our wildlife face the full force of the law."

Authorities believe the case will deter other would-be poachers and wildlife traffickers as Zimbabwe steps up efforts to end illegal trade in protected species.