Rwanda: Mighty Popo Premieres Rwf200m Thriller 'Killer Music'

Rwandan music pioneer Jacques Murigande, commonly known in music as Mighty Popo, made cinematic history with the official premiere of his debut film, "Killer Music," on September 14, at Century Cinema.

The star-studded, music-inspired production represents a notable accomplishment for Rwanda's growing film industry and signals the country's ambitious entry into international cinema.

The two-hour-and-eight-minute thriller was produced and directed by Anirban Mitra, an Indian filmmaker based in Rwanda, while Mighty Popo was the executive producer.

The project took him three years of intensive work and involved over 250 people, combining employment opportunities with valuable training experiences for local talent.

"We worked on the film for three years and during the production we worked with over 250 people, some were employed while others got trained," Mighty Popo told attendees during the movie premiere.

The production also incorporated students from Rwanda School of Creative Arts and Music, who contributed to both the sound design and acting components of the film.

The premiere attracted the attention of government officials, demonstrating strong institutional support for Rwanda's creative industry. Notable attendees included Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana, Minister of State for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Sports Rwego Ngarambe.

The entertainment industry was also represented at the event, with personalities including Kina Music CEO and producer Clement Ishimwe (who also participated in production), his wife Knowles Butera, Intore Massamba, Nel Ngabo, Jules Sentore and Francois Ngarambe among others.

"Killer Music" was produced according to international standards, utilizing professional-grade cameras and sound equipment. The film's inspiration draws from the lives of musicians, particularly focusing on women's experiences in the industry.

"My main aim is to make big Rwandan superstars actors," Mighty Popo stated.

"We want to train actors who will become stars worldwide and help us sell the Rwandan dream. We also want to train the next generation to grow up looking up to Rwandan stars instead of international actors."

The first installment of what is planned as a trilogy was filmed across various locations throughout Rwanda and brought together talent from across East Africa, featuring actors from Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya. The film is scheduled to screen at upcoming festivals, expanding its reach beyond local audiences.

The production required a substantial investment of approximately Rwf 200 million, reflecting the serious commitment to creating high-quality cinema.

Rwandan personalities featured in the film include Jules Sentore, Vanessa Uwase, and Luckman Nzeyimana, among others.

Patrick Mugisha, who portrayed the character Sano in the film, expressed enthusiasm about the project's significance for Rwanda's film industry.

"This is a great start for the Rwandan film industry and time to make great films that are on a whole other level," Mugisha said.

"It is a great opportunity to be part of such a great film. We worked so hard with so much passion to bring this to life and the results are incredible. The future is bright for the Rwandan industry."

The film features an impressive international cast including Serah Wanjiru, Simon Kalema, Lucarelli Onyango, Felicity Mandela, Doreen Nabbanja, Pelly Nampanga, Ramadhana Arinaitwe, Andrew Elvis, Nodryn Kabuye, Maryam Nyamatte and Rwandan actor, Patrick Mugisha.

As the first part of a planned trilogy, "Killer Music" sets the stage for continued development of Rwanda's film industry, with the potential to showcase Rwandan stories and talent on the global stage while providing valuable training and employment opportunities for local communities.

The story and inspiration

The story unfolds within the turbulent world of Killer Music, a label managed by Sano along with partners Kimmy, Rumata, and Nina. Artists Sine and Mwiza find themselves entangled in label politics, facing pressures of new music creation and complex contract negotiations.

Parallel to their story, detective Gisa engages in a rogue battle against crime, leading to unintended consequences that implicate many, including the daughter of the influential Kamali.

As crimes intertwine with the music business, Ira, newly freed from prison, is pulled into a murder investigation that reveals deep-rooted corruption within the label, implicating the powerful Kamali as the orchestrator.

The climax sees dramatic confrontations and tragic downfalls, culminating in a powerful prison choir performance led by Shannon and Mwiza, symbolizing the redemptive power of art in chaos.