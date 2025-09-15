Rwanda: Cycling Legends Reflect On Kigali's Uci World Championships

As Kigali gears up to host the world's best cyclists from September 21 to 28, the 2025 UCI Road World Championships are set to make history as the first ever held on African soil.

What started as a humble passion in Rwanda has grown into a powerful movement - a symbol of resilience, hope, and national pride.

As global attention turns to Rwanda, excitement is building - not just among fans, but also among the pioneers and champions, who helped build the sport.

For them, hosting the UCI is more than just a milestone; it's a proud moment that shows how far they have come and a sign of hope for the next generation of Rwandan cyclists.

Sharing their perspectives on this historic moment are Barnabé Gahemba, one of the sport's early pioneers, former national champion Abraham Ruhumuriza, star rider Joseph Areruya, and Lilian Kayirebwa, Second Vice President of the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY).

A chance to inspire, invest, and grow

"Hosting the UCI Road World Championships is a big moment for Rwanda," says Gahemba, father of retired cyclist Joseph Areruya and up-and-coming Team Rwanda rider Barnabe Gahemba. "It's not just about what we've achieved so far - it's about building a future for cycling that the whole country can be proud of."

For Gahemba, the event is more than a milestone - it's a chance to inspire the next generation of pros. He sees cycling as having grown from a grassroots passion into a powerful symbol of Rwanda's recovery and ambition.

"After the genocide, we were rebuilding everything from scratch - our country, and our athletes. Cycling became a sign of hope," he recalls.

He stresses that cycling is no longer just a hobby or exercise. "We need serious support and investment. We must train children to see cycling not just as exercise, but as a real career with medals and purpose," he says.

He also urges leaders and stakeholders to take full ownership of the sport's future. "They're shaping a generation ready to compete with the best in the world," he adds.

Gahemba points out that the foundation for sustained success in cycling begins with nurturing young talent, particularly in rural communities and schools.

He hopes that hosting the UCI event will encourage Rwanda to embrace cycling as a true source of national pride and development.

Transforming Rwanda beyond the bike

Liliane Kayirebwa, Second Vice President of FERWACY, echoed Gahemba's sentiments, and highlighted the wider national impact of the upcoming championships.

"Transformations are happening across the country, especially in Kigali," she noted. "From new alternative roads to upgraded infrastructure, the momentum is undeniable. This isn't just a sporting event, it's a national milestone with far-reaching economic and social benefits."

Kayirebwa also highlighted a boost in sectors like hospitality, with local businesses gearing up for more visitors and growing interest from investors. "Hosting the UCI Road World Championships is really putting Rwanda on the global map," she said.

She added that events like this can contribute to job creation, attract investors, and improve service delivery. "The UCI event isn't just about the race," she said. "It's a chance to move the country forward."

Rising through passion and sacrifice

National cycling coach and former champion Abraham Ruhumuriza says Rwanda's rise in cycling comes down to passion, sacrifice, and strong leadership - not financial backing.

"From the start, we had no money - just belief," Ruhumuriza said. "We even went to the U.S. to show that Rwanda was serious about cycling."

He explained how what started out small has grown into a community that not only develops great athletes and supports young talent but also brings Rwandans together, both at home and abroad.

"Team Rwanda brings people together, and cycling is a way for us to share who we are with the world," he added.

However, he cautioned against the idea that sport is an easy way to get rich. "A lot of young people think it's a quick path to wealth, but it takes sacrifice. We started with nothing but passion, and that's what really counts," he said.

With up to 32 countries expected to participate, Ruhumuriza sees the event as an opportunity to showcase Rwanda's commitment and hospitality.

"It is our responsibility to warmly welcome athletes and officials and to show the values Rwanda stands for."

A star's vision for a lasting legacy

Joseph Areruya, one of Rwanda's top cyclists, is excited and optimistic about Rwanda hosting the 2025 UCI Road World Championships.

"Hosting the UCI is a huge opportunity for our country," he says, pointing out how the event puts Rwanda on the global cycling stage.

He believes the championships will inspire young cyclists across the country. "It shows them that big dreams are possible right here at home," he explains, emphasising the importance of local role models and international exposure.

Areruya also stresses that the event should lead to long-term growth.

"This isn't just one race; it's about creating a lasting legacy for cycling in Rwanda." He urges ongoing investment in grassroots programmes, and infrastructure to develop talent from an early age.

For him, the growth of cycling in Rwanda reflects the country's wider progress and resilience. The UCI event stands as a symbol of that journey, and a catalyst for even greater achievements ahead.

"We have the potential to compete with the best in the world, but it requires commitment from athletes, leaders, and communities alike," he adds.

As Rwanda prepares to host the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, the event is more than a race. It shows how far the country has come.

With support from the government, pioneers, and champions, cycling has become a unifying force and a symbol of national progress.