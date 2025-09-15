Uganda: These Are Arrests, Not Kidnap - Police Say of NUP Members

Police have dismissed allegations that they are kidnapping National Unity Platform (NUP) party members, insisting that recent arrests are part of lawful investigations.

In recent weeks, several NUP members have been picked up by security agencies, prompting the opposition party to accuse police of abductions.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said such claims are false and politically motivated.

"Since police began in 1906, we have been carrying out arrests, which is part of our mandate. If we listened to what politicians are claiming, it would mean every person who goes through police custody is being kidnapped," Rusoke said.

He explained that some NUP members were involved in unlawful military drilling or parades, which are offences under the Penal Code.

"We carried out investigations, and a number of people have been arrested. There are 10 suspects; nine have already appeared in court," Rusoke added.

Among those arraigned is the party's deputy spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro. One person is expected to appear in court today, presumably Doreen Kaija, the coordinator of the NUP training centre.

Rusoke emphasised that unlawful drilling has long been a criminal offence and that no one is above the law.

"These people were arrested and arraigned in court, not kidnapped. Every Ugandan is subject to this law. If you have immunity, it should be clearly stated," he said.

He criticised politicians for using bloggers to challenge the law rather than addressing it in parliament.

Responding to calls for police to summon suspects instead of arresting them, Rusoke said the method of arrest is at the discretion of the police.

"Summoning is our choice. We can call you, arrest you, or arrest you from anywhere in the country. It is your choice to commit an offence, but it is not your power to dictate how we enforce the law," he said.