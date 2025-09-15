Uganda: Kulayigye Clarifies Kibalama's Whereabouts, Denies Abductions

15 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

UPDF spokesperson Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye has dismissed claims that the state abducts citizens, insisting that security agencies only arrest individuals who break the law.

Speaking on Monday, Kulayigye addressed mounting public concerns about the whereabouts of NUP founder Moses Nkonge Kibalama, whose absence from the public eye had sparked speculation.

He revealed that Kibalama is not in state custody as alleged, but is currently out of the country.

"It had become a big topic when people were demanding that we produce Kibalama. I can tell you from a reliable source that Kibalama is out of the country," Kulayigye stated.

The army spokesperson further stressed that Uganda's security forces operate within the confines of the law. "We do not abduct. We arrest those who violate the law," he said, adding that maintaining national order sometimes requires firm intervention.

"If you threaten order, the state must come in to maintain that order," Kulayigye remarked.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates around arrests of opposition figures and concerns from human rights advocates about enforced disappearances.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.