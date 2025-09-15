Uganda: Kulayigye Clarifies Kibalama's Whereabouts, Denies Abductions

UPDF spokesperson Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye has dismissed claims that the state abducts citizens, insisting that security agencies only arrest individuals who break the law.

Speaking on Monday, Kulayigye addressed mounting public concerns about the whereabouts of NUP founder Moses Nkonge Kibalama, whose absence from the public eye had sparked speculation.

He revealed that Kibalama is not in state custody as alleged, but is currently out of the country.

"It had become a big topic when people were demanding that we produce Kibalama. I can tell you from a reliable source that Kibalama is out of the country," Kulayigye stated.

The army spokesperson further stressed that Uganda's security forces operate within the confines of the law. "We do not abduct. We arrest those who violate the law," he said, adding that maintaining national order sometimes requires firm intervention.

"If you threaten order, the state must come in to maintain that order," Kulayigye remarked.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates around arrests of opposition figures and concerns from human rights advocates about enforced disappearances.