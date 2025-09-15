Zimbabwe: ICT Minister Calls for Cultural Shift to Support Women in Tech

Information Communications Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has called for a cultural mindset shift to support women in ICT.

Speaking at the inaugural Her Digital Edge Indaba, Mavetera said that empowering women in ICT is not just about skills but about dismantling long-standing societal barriers.

"Right now, in our homes, boys are given exposure of their kind and girls of their kind but we need to break that pattern if we are serious about building a digital future where women lead," she said.

She said although women comprise 52% of Zimbabwe's population their representation in ICT remains disproportionately low often under 25%.

This imbalance, she said reflects deeper cultural issues that must be tackled alongside policy and training.

"Gender equality means giving equal opportunity regardless of socially constructed roles so it is time we stop simply talking about equality and start practising it at home, in schools and in boardrooms," Mavetera said.

She challenged women already in leadership to mentor men and boys promoting a model of empowerment that lifts all genders.

"We are mothers. When we are empowered, let us also empower the boy child. Let's raise men who believe in empowered women," she said.

She also encouraged woman to take part in different initiatives regardless of their gender.

"We are not just here to talk tech. We are here to talk about the power to lead, to create and to transform Zimbabwe," Mavetera said.