Liberia: Another Coup d'État in the Making If...

Bishop Samuel Quire, head of the United Methodist Church in Liberia, has warned that disadvantaged youths could one day stage a coup d'état if urgent steps are not taken to address the growing threat of drug abuse and insecurity in the country.

Speaking at the 19th graduation ceremony of the New Life Recovery Program in Monrovia, Bishop Quire urged parents, government, and stakeholders not to relent in efforts to rehabilitate the thousands of young people trapped in addiction.

According to him, the numerical strength of disadvantaged youths poses a serious danger. "They could round up officials of government, and even religious leaders may not be spared," the Bishop cautioned.

He criticized the culture of empty promises in the fight against drugs without concrete action. "We have to do something about these young people in the streets," he stressed. "Just imagine, they have divided Monrovia into zones and are now referring to their leaders as generals."

The Bishop also lamented that while politicians often exploit disadvantaged youths for their own gain, they fail to contribute to their rehabilitation.

In his remarks, Jefferson Knight, Coordinator of the New Life Recovery Program, revealed that a survey conducted with international partners estimates that about 250,000 people in Liberia are hooked on drugs.

He further disclosed that more than one thousand youths have died in recent years from consuming dangerous substances.

Knight announced that the program is offering graduates scholarships in computer training, soap-making, baking, and other skills to help them reintegrate into society.

The graduation ceremony, held at the United Methodist Church compound in Sinkor, was attended by Agriculture Minister Alexander Nuetah, former River Gee County Senator Commany Wesseh, religious leaders, school administrators from Guinea, parents, and several dignitaries from government and faith-based institutions.