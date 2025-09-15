Liberia: Bong CDC in Turmoil Over Kollie's Appointment As Party Face.

The appointment of Bong County District #5 Representative Eugine JM Kollie as the "face" of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Bong County by National Chairman Augustus Janka Kowo is facing intense backlash from within the party's own ranks, with partisans and ordinary citizens accusing the leadership of sidelining more deserving stalwarts and fueling division instead of unity.

By Edwin N Khakie

Gbarnga, Bong County -September 15, 2025: Chairman Kowo, in his pronouncement, praised Rep. Kollie as a "committed partisan" whose loyalty and service embody the CDC's vision. He said the lawmaker's elevation was intended to unify the party's base and consolidate strength ahead of future elections.

But on the ground in Bong, the decision is being met with open resistance.

"This appointment is a slap in the face to loyal CDCians who have stood with the party through thick and thin," said Joseph Mulbah, a grassroots mobilizer from Suakoko. "Eugine Kollie only recently started identifying with the CDC. How can he suddenly become the face of the county when there are founding members who have sacrificed for decades?"

Others described the move as a calculated attempt to impose a new power structure in Bong that does not reflect the will of the people.

"We know the history of this county, and we know those who carried CDC on their shoulders when it was unpopular," lamented Mary Gono, a women's wing leader in Jorquelleh. "Rep. Kollie has not proven his capacity to rally the county. This appointment will deepen division instead of healing wounds."

Some citizens also accused the party leadership of ignoring Bong's complex political dynamics, warning that the choice of Kollie could prove costly to the CDC in future contests.

"The CDC cannot win Bong by alienating its own people," argued student leader Emmanuel Karfiah of Cuttington University. "If the party continues to sideline its grassroots for personal loyalty, then 2029 will be another disaster for them in this county."

Even among Rep. Kollie's constituents, skepticism remains. Several residents of District #5 told reporters that while they respect their lawmaker, he has yet to deliver on major campaign promises and therefore lacks the credibility to represent the entire county.

For many, the move is seen less as a recognition of merit and more as a form of political favoritism.

"This is not about service; it's about control," remarked an elder partisan in Phebe who requested anonymity. "The CDC is sending a message that loyalty to the Chairman matters more than loyalty to the county."

As criticisms mount, it remains unclear whether the appointment will strengthen or fracture the party's already fragile standing in Bong. What is certain, however, is that Augustus Kowo's declaration has reignited old wounds and exposed new cracks in the CDC's attempt to project unity. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.