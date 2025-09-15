Liberia: Keyara's Gift Awards Scholarships to 175 Students

Monrovia — Keyara's Gift Incorporated, a nongovernmental organization, has awarded scholarships to 175 students ranging from elementary to college level across Liberia.

The Country Manager of Keyara's Gift, Reverend Francis Kollie, disclosed that the scholarships cover tuition, transportation, feeding, medication, accommodation, and hospitality for some of the beneficiaries.

Reverend Kollie made the statement over the weekend in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, while distributing copybooks, pens, and book bags to students.

He noted that sanitary pads were also provided for older female students, along with other supplies such as pencils and sharpeners.

Encouraging the beneficiaries to remain studious, Rev. Kollie emphasized that the funds used to pay their school fees came from the hard work of others.

He also expressed gratitude to the organization's Board Chairman, Kreig Ecklund, and Program Manager, Karen Ecklund, both based in the United States, for their continued support of Liberian children's education.

Rev. Kollie further urged monitors of the scholarship program to frequently visit schools to assess students' performance, ensure their protection, and observe the learning environment. At the same time, he appealed to the Ministry of Education to encourage private and faith-based schools to reduce tuition costs, making education more affordable.

In separate remarks, several parents and guardians praised Keyara's Gift for alleviating the financial burden of tuition fees and extended their appreciation to the organization's sponsors in the United States.

The program was attended by monitors, guardians, students, including persons with disabilities, and well-wishers.