Angola: President João Lourenço Witnesses 'Carnival Angola 50 Years' Parade

13 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Saturday at the Luanda boulevard attended the special edition of Carnival "Angola 50 Years" parade, which brings together carnival groups from the country's 21 provinces.

Upon arriving at the parade site, he greeted representatives of the 21 carnival groups.

The non-competitive parade features over three thousand dancers and includes, in addition to traditional dances, cultural manifestations and rituals characteristic of the country's different regions, among which are xinguilamento (enter into a trance in a spiritual way) and circumcision.

The initiative aims to promote intangible cultural heritage and strengthen national identity and unity.

The parade was opened by the group from the province of Cuando, while the closing will be led by the representatives of the province of Luanda.

