Zimbabwe: There Will Be Blood On the Floor - How a Row Between Lawyer and Hubby Spiralled Out of Control

Harare lawyer Nyasha Pamella Timba, the managing partner of Devittie, Rudolph & Timba Legal Practitioners, and her estranged husband, are embroiled in a messy fallout which has seen him spending the weekend in remand custody.

Her husband, Alexius Manyanda, was remanded in custody after he was dragged to court over his failure to pay maintenance, contempt of court and threats of violence.

Manyanda is expected in court today for bail considerations after he was remanded in custody on his initial appearance.

Timba is a top lawyer in the capital and in 2019 she won the Outstanding Advocate and Legal Leader of the Year platinum award at the Megafest Women Awards.

Prosecutors alleged that on August 15, at Harare Magistrate Court, under case number M1816/25, Manyanda was ordered to pay US$1,100 for the application and registration fees for the couple's child at Heritage School.

He was also ordered to pay US$1,945 in school fees for the same child for the third term, and every term thereafter, and as well as US$1,100 monthly for Occupational and Speech Therapy fees for the child directly to the institutions.

He was also ordered to pay US$3,870 school fees for the second child for the third term and every term thereafter with effect from August 30, this year.

Manyanda, however, failed to pay the maintenance and is in arrears of US$8,020.

In the second count, it is alleged that on July 14 this year, at the Harare Magistrate Court under case number DV1680/25, a court order was granted ordering Manyanda to desist from physically and verbally abusing Timba.

The court heard that on September 9, at ZRP Borrowdale charge office in Harare, Manyanda physically assaulted Timba by forcefully reaching across the counter and pushing her hand, which was holding a cellphone, accusing her of recording him using the cellphone.

He allegedly went on to verbally abuse Timba and threatened her life for making a report against his failure to pay maintenance.

He allegedly said "You will regret this, uchandiona. This will end messy, mark my words.

"Ndichakukuvadza, hazvipere pasina ropa, I have paid the police US$500 hapana zvaunondiita".