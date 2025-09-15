Zimbabwe: Chevrons Eye Redemption As Namibia Blow Into Bulawayo

The wait is over. Zimbabwe's Chevrons and Namibia's FNB Eagles finally clash in the opening T20 International of their three-match series at Queens Sports Club this morning. First ball is at 9.30 am, and entry is free.

Both sides see the series as a key tune-up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, set for Harare from September 26 to October 4.

The qualifier will decide the two African teams that join the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Chevrons wrapped up their final practice yesterday morning, while Namibia trained in the afternoon, completing a busy weekend of nets at Queens.

The venue last hosted white ball cricket in December, when Zimbabwe played Pakistan. Since then, it has staged five home Tests, making today's fast-paced contest a welcome return for fans hungry for limited-overs action.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will line up alongside Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda at the Harare qualifier.

But the immediate focus is on a familiar foe that has proved a tough hurdle. Namibia have won seven of the 11 T20Is between the sides, including a decisive match at the 2023 qualifier in Windhoek that shut Zimbabwe out of the 2024 World Cup.

The Eagles first stunned Zimbabwe at Queens in 2022, winning a historic 3-2 series to become the first Associate side to claim a T20I series against a Full Member. They repeated that success in Windhoek last year and later beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets at the African qualifier.

This series is the third between the two nations and Namibia lead it 2-0. For Zimbabwe, it is a chance to break that dominance and build confidence ahead of the Harare showdown.

Captain Sikandar Raza and coach Justin Sammons have already underlined that the qualifiers are the team's main target.

Queens Sports Club expects a lively turnout as Bulawayo fans rally behind a side eager to set the tone for a crucial month in Zimbabwean cricket.