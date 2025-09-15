Zimbabwe: It's a Big Point for Us, Says Kaindu

Dynamos...........................................0

Triangle ..........................................0

Bruce Chikuni

Sports Reporter

WHAT about a small party for the Dynamos players and their fans to celebrate that, at long last, the Glamour Boys have crept out of second-from-the-bottom of the Castle Lager Premiership table?

They have been there for what appears to be an age but now they have left that dreaded position after picking a point in their relegation battle against Triangle at Rufaro yesterday.

After the emotions, which exploded at Rufaro when they beat Scottland 3-2, this was always going to be a low-key match but its significance was not lost on the two sides.

DeMbare coach Kelvin Kaindu is a very honest man and said it was a blessing for his men to pick up a point as things could have been worse.

"This game was one of the most difficult games for us, we also lost to Triangle in the reverse fixture and being in the same situation with them made it even tough for us to get maximum points.

"It is a blessing that we walked away with a point," said Kaindu.

His Triangle counterpart, Genesis Mangombe, a former DeMbare coach, was impressed by his charges.

"It was not an easy game for us because Dynamos have been winning big games in their previous matches.

"The boys played well and it is a game which we could have won if we converted a few chances that we had," said Mangombe.

DeMbare had won six straight games in all competitions prior to this fixture.

The Glamour Boys remain in the relegation zone with 29 points in 28 assignments and they are four points away from the safety line.

Triangle are also just three points above the red zone.

Junior Perezo nearly put the hosts in front, 10 minutes after the restart, after a brilliant delivery from Jaison Kasondo but he failed to direct his header from close range.

Denver Mukamba came close two minutes later with a fine free-kick but he was denied by the impressive Triangle 'keeper Takudzwa Chikosi.

Mukamba illuminated the show with his trademark bag of skills, which the DeMbare fans love.

Chikosi then made a stunning save to deny Perezo at the death after he was released by Mukamba in a one-on-one situation.

DeMbare have league assignments against their biggest rivals Highlanders and CAPS United and the remaining games are set to be interesting ones where there will be no room for error.