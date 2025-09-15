Zimbabwe: Chaose At Rufaro - Dynamos Players, Fans Bay for Referee's Blood After Triangle Stalemate

Dynamos 0-0 Triangle

Referee Thembinkosi Sibanda needed heavy police escort to leave Rufaro Stadium yesterday after furious Dynamos players and supporters turned on the match officials following a tense goalless draw with Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League relegation fight.

As soon as Sibanda blew the final whistle, several Dynamos players swarmed him, protesting a string of calls they felt went against them.

Tempers flared further when some supporters hurled missiles as he and his assistants, Luckson Mhara and Oscar Bumhe, made their way off the field.

The incidents could land Dynamos in trouble with PSL disciplinary authorities.

The Glamour Boys, chasing a fifth straight league win to finally climb out of the relegation zone, were left frustrated after failing to break down a Triangle side now coached by their former mentor Genesis Mangombe.

On reflection, the draw looked fair. Both sides created good chances but could not convert. Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu admitted it felt like two points dropped.

"We've dropped two points. I think a victory for us could have made us move away from the position that we have occupied for so many days or so many months," Kaindu said.

"However, for me I feel it's a vital point that we have gained today.

We could have gone for maximum points for us to have an advantage, but looking at this game, especially in the first-half, we were very low.

With a bit of luck, I think Triangle could have scored. Second-half, we came up much better and a bit stronger. A few chances that we had, probably we had the last chance in the one-on-one but we did not convert the chance. It's a game of emotions but we have dropped points."

Dynamos tested Triangle early when Leeroy Mavhunga let fly from distance, only for goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi to parry. The home side's best chance in the first half came from a set piece after Jairos Kasondo was fouled on the right. Chikosi dived full length to his left to tip an Abel Gwatidzo free kick onto the woodwork.

Triangle were equally dangerous. Dynamos keeper Prince Tafiremutsa stuck out a leg to block Aaron Zeka's low shot after Anashe Hofisi's cutback midway through the first-half. Tafiremutsa also denied Praise Machengete from a rebound off a Thabani Kamusoko free kick near the break.

After half-time, Triangle came out sharper but nearly conceded from a quick counter when substitute Enasio Perezo missed a Kasondo cross. Denver Mukamba, also off the bench, turned his marker brilliantly but shot narrowly wide.

The point lifted Dynamos one place to 16th with 29 points, still in the drop zone with six games left. Triangle moved to 32 points.

Mangombe, satisfied with his team's fight, said four points from two games against his former club was acceptable.

"We will take that point because it's a game of football," he said.

"But when you are in the relegation zone you need to maximise in games like this one.

We created several chances in the first-half. We should have buried those chances and make sure we move out of the relegation zone. So, we are still in the matrix and we will try to work extra hard so that we collect maximum points in our next assignment."

Teams

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Tendaishe Magwaza, Mohammed Issaka, Shadreck Nyahwa, Temptation Chiwunga (D. Mukamba 50th min), Vhusa Ngwenya (R. Chingwara 64th min), Wisdom Mutasa (E. Perezo 46th min), Jairos Kasondo (F. Hammond 80th min), Leeroy Mavhunga (K. Padera 64th min).

Triangle: Takudzwa Chikosi, Jordan Pedra, Arnold Mawadza, Praise Machengete, Nomore Chinyengetere (J. Munsanka 80th min), Thabani Kamusoko (K. Kanganga 74th min), Munashe Bamara, Aaron Zeka (B. Sarupinda 73rd min), Anashe Hofisi (A. Sadiki 46th min), Tawanda Chatuluka, Witness Shave (M. Mudzimu 73rd min).