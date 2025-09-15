Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Refuses to Be Another Crybaby

Tonderai Ndiraya refused to find comfort in being a crybaby and has defended the match officials after an error in which a Scottland 'goal,' which could decide the league championship race, was not given at Wadzanai on Saturday.

The biggest moment of this titanic contest came in the first half when Tymon Machope's headed effort bounced beyond the goal line before it was cleared by the Simba Bhora defenders.

It could turn into the biggest moment of the championship race if Simba Bhora defend their crown and Scottland finish second.

"It was not an easy call to make and we can't really blame the referee but if we had VAR we could have had better answers," said Ndiraya.

"For us to come here and get a point is good. This is a very difficult venue."

The top-of-the-table clash lived up to its billing as the glamour match of the weekend even though it ended in a goalless draw.

This was probably Shamva's biggest party in history. Good football was on display, yellow cards were dished out in all directions and fans went home satisfied with a point.

The result left the champions relieved as they remained two points clear on 55 points, just two points above Scottland.

Referee Tichaona Mbire had a good game and his only blemish was that he did not spot that Machope's effort had crossed the line.

Machope's header rattled the underside of the crossbar and video showed that while the ball bounced clear of the goalline, it was virtually impossible for the match officials to make the call without the assistance of Goal-line Technology.

Simba Bhora coach, Joel Luphahla, made a big call at the break with his introduction of the outstanding Donald Mudadi.

The former Dynamos star played one of his best games as he flexed his muscles in midfield and the pressure forced Ndiraya to withdraw Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

"We were expected to win. We are the defending champions and we are on top of the log," said Luphahla.

"That pressure sometimes can get into the boys, but you could see from the way they played that they were relaxed and this is what we expect."