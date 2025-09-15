Zimbabwe: REF Under Spotlight . . . Dembare, Triangle Share Spoils

Eddie Chikamhi — Zimpapers Sports Hub

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

REFEREE Thembinkosi Sibanda yesterday needed a strong police escort to leave the pitch after disgruntled Dynamos players and supporters turned on the match officials following a goalless draw against Triangle at Rufaro.

Sibanda was mobbed by Dynamos players as soon as he blew his final whistle, and the situation almost degenerated into further chaos when a section of the supporters hurled missiles in his direction as he sought to make his way to the changing rooms.

Apparently, Sibanda and his assistants Luckson Mhara and Oscar Bumhe drew the ire of the DeMbare faithful with a string of questionable decisions which affected both teams in the relegation battle.

But the Glamour Boys could get into trouble for the intermittent missile throwing by their fans and the post-match chaos.

Coming into the game on the back of an imperious four-match winning run, the Glamour Boys needed a straight win to get out of relegation zone for the first time in a long while.

However, they could not find a way past Triangle who are now under the tutelage of their former coach Genesis Mangombe.

On reflection, the draw was possibly a fair result considering the match that could have gone either way had scoring chances been converted.

DeMbare coach Kelvin Kaindu said it was two points lost.

Nonetheless, DeMbare moved one place up the ladder to 16th on the log standings and are still trapped in the relegation zone, with only two teams -- GreenFuel and Kwekwe United -- below them.

"We've dropped two points. I think a victory for us could have made us move away from the position that we have occupied for so many days or so many months.

"However, for me I feel it's a vital point that we have gained today. We could have gone for maximum points for us to have an advantage, but looking at this game, especially in the first half, we were very low.

"With a bit of luck, I think Triangle could have scored. Second half, we came up much better and a bit stronger. A few chances that we had, probably we had the last chance in the one-on-one, but we did not convert the chance.

"It's a game of emotions but we have dropped points," said Kaindu.

Dynamos tested their opponents first when Leeroy Mavhunga made a long-range attempt but goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi was equal to the task.

The Glamour Boys' best chance in the first half was from a set-piece after Jairos Kasondo was fouled on the wide right.

But Chikosi was at his best again when he dived to his left to punch a dipping free-kick from Abel Gwatidzo in the 26th minute which came off the woodwork.

Triangle also carved out good scoring chances of their own, but were not clinical.

Dynamos goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa produced a brilliant save when he stuck his leg out to block Aaron Zeka's low shot after Anashe Hofisi had made a cutback on the byline to the unmarked forward 33 minutes into the game.

Tafiremutsa made another good save denying Praise Machengete from a rebound after the Dynamos wall had blocked a free-kick from Thabani Kamusoko late in the first half.

Triangle returned from the breather with more energy but were almost caught off guard in a counter-attack. DeMbare's second half substitute, Enasio Perezo lacked the height to connect a cross by Kasondo.

Denver Mukamba, who was also introduced in the second stanza, had the supporters on their feet when he turned his marker inside out at the edge of the box but the final shot sailed just wide of the target.

Dynamos are now on 29 points while Triangle moved to 32, as battle for survival intensifies going into the last six rounds of play.

Triangle coach Mangombe felt his team did well to collect four points against DeMbare, who they also beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

"We will take that point because it's a game of football," he said.

"But when you are in the relegation zone you need to maximise in games like this one. We created several chances in the first half. We should have buried those chances and make sure we move out of the relegation zone.

"So, we are still in the matrix and we will try to work extra hard so that we collect maximum points in our next assignment," said Mangombe.

Teams:

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo, Tendaishe Magwaza, Mohammed Issaka, Shadreck Nyahwa, Temptation Chiwunga (D. Mukamba, 50th min), Vhusa Ngwenya (R. Chingwara, 64th min), Wisdom Mutasa (E. Perezo, 46th min), Jairos Kasondo (F. Hammond, 80th min), Leeroy Mavhunga (K. Padera, 64th min).

Triangle: Takudzwa Chikosi, Jordan Pedra, Anorld Mawadza, Praise Machengete, Nomore Chinyengetere (J. Munsanka, 80th min), Thabani Kamusoko (K. Kanganga, 74th min), Munashe Bamara, Aaron Zeka B. Sarupinda (73rd minute), Anashe Hofisi (A. Sadiki, 46th min), Tawanda Chatuluka, Witness Shave (M. Mudzimu, 73rd min)