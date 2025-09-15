Zimbabwe: Munhumutapa Spirit Meets Ed's Legacy

From every corner of the land, Zimbabweans are set to converge upon Zvishavane today, drawn by the spirit of Munhumutapa Day, a celebration now etched in the national soul as a beacon of unity, pride, and unwavering support for President Mnangagwa's leadership.

Like rivers flowing to a sacred spring, the people will gather, hearts beating in harmony with the rhythm of a shared destiny.

The commemorations unfolding in Zvishavane today carry a special resonance, coinciding with President Mnangagwa's 83rd birthday. Over 30 000 people -- with the vibrant energy of the youth at the forefront -- are expected to gather in celebration of the strides made under the Second Republic.

This event, hosted on a rotational basis across provinces, began its journey in Masvingo last year and now continues as a living tapestry of national pride, unity, and progress.

Munhumutapa Day symbolises the link between the precolonial greatness of the Mutapa Empire and the modern development drive that has seen Zimbabwe achieve unprecedented milestones in infrastructure, food security and empowerment projects.

It has become a unifying moment for citizens to reflect on progress while reaffirming their commitment to the national vision of attaining an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

President Mnangagwa has for a long time championed the "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/IIizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo philosophy as a cornerstone of his leadership, framing it as a ticket to industrialisation, influence and independence.

This vision emphasises the importance of individual contributions to national development and underpins the country's ambitions and goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The President has become a symbol of national unity and pride and has played a key role in the transformation of Zimbabwe's development.

As a towering figure on the country's political landscape, President Mnangagwa promises to reshape the nation's future.

This year's event also coincides with the commissioning of the Midlands Park flats, a US$29 million housing development that will accommodate 1 000 families, further reflecting the Government's thrust on improving people's lives.

Messages of support and celebration for the President have also poured in, recognising his leadership not only in steering Zimbabwe's transformation but also in strengthening regional unity during his tenure as SADC Chairperson.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the day was not only a celebration of history but also of President Mnangagwa as a statesman and visionary.

"We are celebrating the life of a statesman, a visionary, a man of the people, who has dedicated his life to the freedom and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe," said Minister Muswere.

"He is not only a leader who is committed to an upper middle-income society by 2030 and future success for Zimbabwe, but a champion for global peace and security. A President who wants the best for everyone."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade hailed President Mnangagwa's statesmanship and regional vision.

"Under President Mnangagwa's stewardship, SADC was guided with clarity of purpose, unity of vision and unwavering commitment to the region's aspirations in line with the SADC Vision 2050 and Agenda 2063 of the African Union. His leadership advanced regional integration and consolidated SADC's standing as a formidable voice in Southern Africa on the global stage," the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted his decisive role in fostering peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, describing the first-ever EAC-SADC Joint Summit he chaired as "a masterstroke of diplomatic innovation that fostered critical collaboration in the pursuit of durable peace and stability in the DRC."

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces, led by Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, also paid tribute to the President:

"We take this opportunity to reflect, celebrate and honour your selfless contribution to the liberation and development of our motherland, Zimbabwe. Your unwavering commitment, sense of patriotism, exemplary leadership and wisdom will forever inspire us and generations to come. This occasion of your birthday, Shumba Murambwi, is particularly important for us as it comes immediately following the successful end of your historic Chairmanship of SADC that left an indelible mark in the minds of many."

They further pledged loyalty to the President.

"As we transition towards an upper-middle income society under your stewardship, Your Excellency, we cherish your wise guidance and counsel as we execute your mandate of preserving our independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

From the economic front, the Ministry of Energy and Power Development also extended its birthday message, pledging to push the President's vision:

"The ministry wishes you a happy birthday and many more years of good health as you lead the nation into an upper-middle-income society by 2030. As a ministry, we are committed to ensuring an energy secure economy driving our country's industrialisation and modernisation, achieving universal access to sustainable and modern energy in

Zimbabwe by 2030, and ensuring that no one and no place is left behind."

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe also joined in, saying it was proud to be part of a transport ministry that champions inclusivity and progress under President Mnangagwa's leadership.

The youth, at the heart of Munhumutapa Day, are expected to use today's commemorations to showcase empowerment projects, including business ventures, farm mechanisation and livestock programmes that are transforming livelihoods across provinces.

The occasion is set to serve both as a celebration of President Mnangagwa's life and leadership, and a renewed call for unity, patriotism and collective responsibility in building the Zimbabwe envisaged under Vision 2030.

The Defence Forces also joined the nation in celebrating the occasion, hailing the President's "unwavering patriotism and selfless contribution" to Zimbabwe's independence and development. Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda and the service chiefs praised his exemplary leadership, describing him as a source of inspiration for current and future generations.

"This occasion of your birthday, Shumba Murambwi, is particularly important for us as it comes immediately following the successful end of your historic Chairmanship of SADC that left an indelible mark in the minds of many," read part of their message.

Similar congratulatory messages have come from the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, which pledged to complement the President's vision by ensuring universal access to modern energy by 2030, and from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, which expressed pride in contributing to a progressive and inclusive economy under his stewardship.

