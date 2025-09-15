Zimbabwe: Love Row Ends in Tragedy As Peacemaker Is Stabbed

Chinhoyi — A man's bid to stop his drinking mate from harassing a bar attendant, whom he claimed was his ex-wife who dumped him four years ago, ended in tragedy in Tengwe.

Gift Chikwari, 34, of Matambura Village, Chief Mujinga Tengwe, died when he was stabbed by Isau Gakata, 34, at Uroi Business Centre.

The two were part of the patrons who were drinking beer at a joint at the business centre.

Gakata, who is said to have a history of mental challenges, approached the bar attendant, a female aged 29, and claimed she was his ex- wife who had left him four years ago.

He said he wanted the two to reconcile.

A misunderstanding arose between the two and Chikwari intervened and tried to stop Gakata from harassing the bar attendant

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, told H- Metro, Gakata drew a kitchen knife from his satchel and stabbed Chikwari once on the chest.

"The bar owner took Chikwari to Chivende Clinic where he died upon admission," said Insp Kohwera.

He said the matter was reported to ZRP Tengwe and Gakata was arrested.

Meanwhile, Insp Kohwera said police were investigating a murder case in which an unknown male adult was found dead near Chinhoyi town park.

"The body was found facing upwards in a pool of blood on September 12, 2025, around 6am," he said.

Insp Kohwera said the informant, who is a vendor, was on her way to a shop when he saw the body of the deceased and reported the matter to the police.

"Anyone with information to approach any nearest police station," said Insp Kohwera.