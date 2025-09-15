Somalia: UAE Mediates Somali Govt, Puntland and Jubaland Leaders to Resolve Political Rift

Abu Dhabi — Reports from the United Arab Emirates indicate ongoing efforts to bring together Somalia's Federal Government and the leaders of the Puntland and Jubaland regional states to resolve a longstanding political dispute.

The presidents of Jubaland and Puntland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) and Said Abdullahi Deni, are currently in the UAE holding separate meetings with senior Emirati officials.

The UAE is playing a mediating role in the talks, aiming to broker a lasting solution to the conflict that has persisted for several years.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Somalia's Federal President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is expected to visit the UAE after concluding his participation in the Islamic and Arab countries summit in Qatar.

The disagreement centers on issues including constitutional reforms, electoral processes, and the management of state institutions.

Both Puntland and Jubaland have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government's handling of these matters.

The UAE is pushing for a unified agreement to overcome political obstacles hindering Somalia's progress, especially regarding the upcoming elections.

It remains unclear whether the ongoing talks will yield concrete results, but there is cautious optimism that a preliminary understanding may be reached.