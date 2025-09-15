Somalia: UAE Mediates Somali Govt, Puntland and Jubaland Leaders to Resolve Political Rift

15 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abu Dhabi — Reports from the United Arab Emirates indicate ongoing efforts to bring together Somalia's Federal Government and the leaders of the Puntland and Jubaland regional states to resolve a longstanding political dispute.

The presidents of Jubaland and Puntland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) and Said Abdullahi Deni, are currently in the UAE holding separate meetings with senior Emirati officials.

The UAE is playing a mediating role in the talks, aiming to broker a lasting solution to the conflict that has persisted for several years.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Somalia's Federal President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is expected to visit the UAE after concluding his participation in the Islamic and Arab countries summit in Qatar.

The disagreement centers on issues including constitutional reforms, electoral processes, and the management of state institutions.

Both Puntland and Jubaland have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government's handling of these matters.

The UAE is pushing for a unified agreement to overcome political obstacles hindering Somalia's progress, especially regarding the upcoming elections.

It remains unclear whether the ongoing talks will yield concrete results, but there is cautious optimism that a preliminary understanding may be reached.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.