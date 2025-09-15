Somalia Police Spokesman Issues Stern Warning to Social Media Users and Youth

Mogadishu, Sept. 15 — The spokesman for Somalia's police force, Brigadier General Abdifatah Aden, on Friday issued a strong warning to social media users who insult national leaders, undermine government authority, and spread immoral behavior online.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Aden also cautioned young people who film themselves wearing military uniforms and handling weapons, saying such acts constitute criminal offenses punishable under Somali law.

He stressed that anyone caught engaging in these activities, including soldiers misusing uniforms and arms, will face legal consequences.

Additionally, the police spokesman warned youth groups moving between rental homes using drugs, saying authorities will take legal action against those involved.

The announcement comes days after police arrested several youths accused of insulting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The police spokesman has urged the public to avoid actions that threaten national unity and stability, calling instead for cooperation to promote peace and order.