Somalia Police Spokesman Issues Stern Warning to Social Media Users and Youth

15 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept. 15 — The spokesman for Somalia's police force, Brigadier General Abdifatah Aden, on Friday issued a strong warning to social media users who insult national leaders, undermine government authority, and spread immoral behavior online.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Aden also cautioned young people who film themselves wearing military uniforms and handling weapons, saying such acts constitute criminal offenses punishable under Somali law.

He stressed that anyone caught engaging in these activities, including soldiers misusing uniforms and arms, will face legal consequences.

Additionally, the police spokesman warned youth groups moving between rental homes using drugs, saying authorities will take legal action against those involved.

The announcement comes days after police arrested several youths accused of insulting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The police spokesman has urged the public to avoid actions that threaten national unity and stability, calling instead for cooperation to promote peace and order.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.