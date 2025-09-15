South Africa: Gauteng Police Honour Fallen Heroes

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has honoured four officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in the 2025/26 financial year.

Held on Sunday, the ceremony honouring three male officers as well as a female officer was led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

The four were remembered for their courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the community of Gauteng with the Commissioner posthumously thanking the officers for serving their country with loyalty, bravery and dedication.

He also thanked their families for supporting the members during the time when they were out on the streets of Gauteng ensuring that communities are safe.

"On behalf of Gauteng police management, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to you, their loved ones. Your selfless support and unwavering strength inspired them throughout their career in law enforcement. We are thankful for the time we had with them, and we are honoured that you are here with us today as we salute them for the last time," he said.

Captain Wynand Du Toit of the Springs Police Station was shot and killed as he intercepted the suspects who were committing a business robbery in Springs on 16 February 2025.

Sergeant Winnie Ntila was shot and killed by the suspects who were committing a house robbery in Vosloorus on 03 September 2024.

Warrant Officer Sello Joel Masedi was knocked down by a car at an accident scene in Mohlakeng while Warrant Officer Mzukisi November was knocked down by a speeding vehicle while conducting a roadblock in Springs.

Lieutenant General Mthombeni assured the families that the SAPS will take care of the educational needs of the children of the fallen heroes and heroine through the SAPS Education Trust.

On Sunday, 07 September 2025, government hosted the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The day honoured the lives of the 27 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 2024/25 financial year with Deputy President having issued a warning against the killing of police officers.

"Let it be clear: attacking a police officer is an attack on the State itself, and it will be met with the full might of the law. We want to make sure that even touching a police officer carries the harshest punishment permitted by our laws, and where possible, tighten these laws," Deputy President Mashatile said.