South Africa: Chemotherapy Room, Pharmacy Upgrade Brings Hope to Groote Schuur Hospital Patients

The Oncology Department at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH), which cares for approximately 3 000 new patients every year, has officially opened a newly upgraded outpatient chemotherapy room and modernised pharmacy facilities.

According to the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, this milestone project will alleviate overcrowding, enhance patient comfort, and ensure that life-saving chemotherapy medications are prepared safely and efficiently.

The R5.2 million project was made possible through the generosity of donors, including a R1 million contribution from Wheel2Heal, as well as significant support from the Radiation Oncology Facilities Board Fund, the Groote Schuur Trust, government departments, hospital management, staff contributions, and civil society partners.

The new facility has been described as more than just an upgraded space but a representation of a shared commitment to ensuring that patients receive dignified, compassionate, and high-quality care when they need it most.

"This project is a shining example of what can be achieved when government, civil society, donors, and healthcare professionals work together with one goal in mind: to offer patients hope.

"I am deeply grateful to every partner who has contributed to making this dream a reality. Together, we have not just built a room - we have created a space of care, comfort, and compassion that will serve thousands of patients for years to come," said Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC, Mireille Wenger.

For patients like Duane Minder, the impact of this project is deeply personal.

At just 36 years old, Minder was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma, with a tumour pressing against his spine and causing spinal cord compression after struggling with persistent back pain for more than two years.

However, with the care of doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists, he slowly regained movement in his legs.

Today, thanks to ongoing chemo and physiotherapy support - even home visits from his local physiotherapist team - he is walking again.

"The doctors, nurses, and therapists here gave me my life back. I am so grateful for their care and for this new chemotherapy room, which will make the journey a little easier for every patient who comes here. It shows us that we are not alone, and that people care about what we are going through," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Shaheem de Vries, CEO of Groote Schuur Hospital, expressed his gratitude to every donor, funder, and partner who made the project possible.

"Their generosity ensures that we can provide safe, dignified, and high-quality care to patients who need it most. These contributions do not just build facilities - they open doors of hope and possibility for thousands of families across the Western Cape. Together, we are enhancing access to healthcare."

The Western Cape Government and the hospital have also extended their heartfelt thanks to all who made this possible.