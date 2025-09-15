South Africa: Transforming Leadership and Schools, the Principals Academy Trust Is a Beacon of Hope

In communities plagued by socioeconomic hardships and violence, school principals often face overwhelming challenges.

Since 2012, the Principals Academy Trust (PAT) has provided these leaders with expert mentorship, innovative leadership training and a supportive network, enabling more than 350 Western Cape principals to foster safer, stronger schools.

Imagine a school principal, often working in isolation, facing a myriad challenges in under-resourced communities. Now, imagine them having a dedicated mentor, an experienced former principal, who offers not just advice, but a supportive space to reflect, strategise and grow, all while maintaining accountability. This is the essence of the Principals Academy Trust (PAT). Founded in 2012, PAT has emerged as a significant change-maker empowering school leaders in marginalised communities to convert schools into beacons of hope and learning.

PAT was born out of the recognition that effective educational leadership and management are the most critical factors in improving learners' performance, particularly in communities grappling with the devastating effects of deeply unequal education and racial discrimination.

Rick Haw, a University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) alumnus, together with Bruce Probyn, a distinguished retired principal with 27 years of experience, and educationist Alan Clarke, identified a shortage of leadership development...