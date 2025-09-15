Nigeria: Akure Group Lauds Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa for Teaching Hospital Project

A sociocultural group of Akure, Ondo State indigenes, the Ooye Development Initiative, (ODI) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for approving the Teaching Hospital project in Akure and the Ondo State governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the State Executive Council's recent approval of transfer of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital complex to the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) as its College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital.

In a release signed by its President, Mr. Tokunbo Jegede, the group said it was commending President Tinubu for his love for Akure and Ondo State in general, as well as the state government for its dedication to the course of the Teaching Hospital, especially its bold moves towards its actualization.

Last Thursday, the State's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, announced the move as one of the resolutions of the State Exco, explaining that it was as a result of President Tinubu's approval for FUTA to establish a College of Medicine and a Teaching Hospital.

Ajaka also maintained that the Akure hospital complex would be ceded to the Federal Government to serve as FUTA's main medical sciences facility.

"The handover includes the transfer of staff infrastructure, equipment, and liabilities. All employees will be absorbed into FUTA Teaching Hospital under the Federal Government," Dr. Ajaka stated.

In the release, ODI said it agreed with the state government's projection that the development would strengthen healthcare delivery in the state, as well as advancing FUTA's ambition to become a leading centre for medical sciences in Nigeria.

"We are appreciative of President Tinubu's love for the Akure and Ondo State, as well as his administration's commitment to giving our people a first-class healthcare facility. In the same vein, we want to put on record His Excellency, Governor Aiyedatiwa's unwavering dedication to helping to fulfil the president's commitment to our people," Jegede said.

The group also registered the efforts and support of the capital city's "foremost son" and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji of Akure, Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, Late Chief Adebimpe Ige Ogunleye, Dr Femi Oyinsan, Prof Sanya Adejuyigbe, Senior High Chief Olufemi Bello, Dr Goke Adegoroye, Prof Akin Ojo and many others it said had helped in taking the teaching hospital dream to where it is today.

ODI further said it wanted to put on record that, in spite of previous two state administrations' determination to frustrate the project, Aiyedatiwa, highly inspired by Tinubu's commitment, has relentlessly given it a push that was beyond expectations.