- The much-publicized launch of the Bong County Citizens United for Development (BCCUD) has triggered a storm of controversy, as critics accuse former Representative Edward W. Karfiah of disguising political ambition as community development.

The event, which was touted as a historic step toward uniting Bong County citizens for progress, was attended almost exclusively by Karfiah and a small circle of his loyalists. The absence of other key county leaders, stakeholders, and ordinary residents has fueled skepticism about the true motive behind the group.

According to sources familiar with the group's formation, BCCUD has been bankrolled with an estimated USD 100,000. While officially branded as a development-driven initiative, insiders allege the funds are being used to build a grassroots political machinery for Karfiah's 2029 senatorial bid.

"This is not about unity. It's about political survival," said one civil society actor in Gbarnga, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. "The money being pumped into this so-called citizens' movement is campaign money in disguise. Karfiah is trying to outsmart the people."

Critics argue that BCCUD's message of "citizens united for development" is a carefully crafted slogan designed to mask political ambition. The launch program made no clear mention of practical development plans such as road construction, education support, or healthcare initiatives, further fueling suspicion.

"Unity cannot be proclaimed in press releases and staged events," said Madam Sarah Kollie, a market woman in Suakoko. "Where were these people when our roads were impassable? Where were they when our clinics ran out of medicine? Now they want to use us as stepping stones to power."

Reactions from ordinary Bongese have been blunt and unforgiving. Many residents see the BCCUD as yet another classic case of political manipulation in the county's history.

Bong County has suffered from endless promises and recycled politicians," said youth activist John Flomo. "Karfiah is free to run for Senate in 2029, but he should be honest about it. Don't exploit the people under the banner of unity when the real agenda is your political comeback."

With the 2029 elections still four years away, critics warn that initiatives like BCCUD could mislead unsuspecting citizens and further divide the county, rather than unite it.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.