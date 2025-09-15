Liberia: UL Pays Arrears to Adjunct Faculty.

-As normal academic activities kickoff today

Adjunct faculty at the University of Liberia are going home with smile, as government disburses salary arrears owed them.

-The University of Liberia (UL) has begun paying salary arrears owed adjunct faculty, following release of funds by Government.

According to UL Comptroller, Mr. Togar Gibson, the payments began with Ecobank account holders and are now being extended to other banks. He assured that all outstanding payments for adjunct faculty and those, who taught overload courses will be completed next week.

Mr. Gibson disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning disbursed LD50.7 million (fifty million seven hundred thousand Liberian dollars) to cover arrears exclusively for the first semester of the 2024/2025 academic year. This disbursement represents the second half of the planned payment, with the first fifty percent made in August 2025.

He further revealed that the UL Administration is actively engaging the Ministry to secure an additional 71 Million Liberian Dollars to cover liabilities from recent vacation school and to address all remaining faculty payments.

"We are thankful to the Government of Liberia, through the MoFDP, for the additional funding and its unwavering support to keep the University operational," Mr. Gibson stated.

"Faculty and staff remain a top priority of the UL Administration, and we are determined to provide the fiscal space for them to be effective and efficient."

He explained that delays in paying adjunct faculty for the first semester resulted from a budgetary adjustment, in which US$1 million was redirected to arrears from 2023/2024 academic year.

Meanwhile, the President of the Adjunct Faculty Association of the University of Liberia (AFA-UL), Madam Wilhelmina Garr Stevens, confirmed that her members have begun receiving their payments.

"I can confirm that I have been paid, just like most of my colleagues," Madam Stevens said, citing notifications from the association's chatroom that show members being credited across different banks.

Several adjunct faculty also expressed appreciation through telephone interviews with UL Relations, commending the Administration's prompt action. They noted assurances from UL Authorities that arrears for vacation school classes will be settled once the remaining US$550,000 is received.