Uganda: Kabaka Urges Buganda Diaspora to Harness Global Lessons for Kingdom and National Development

Baganda living in the Arab world have been challenged to turn their international experiences into engines for development in Buganda and Uganda.

Speaking through his Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, Kabaka Ronald Mutebi officially opened the first-ever Buganda Convention in the region on Sunday at Dubai's Sheraton Creek Hotel, urging his people to learn from nations abroad and apply those lessons at home.

Anchoring his remarks on the convention's theme, "Learning from Nations as We Strive for Development," the Kabaka emphasized that growth comes not from chance, but from knowledge, effort, and collaboration.

"The countries where you live and work achieved their development because their leaders and citizens worked hard for it; it did not come by chance. Therefore, we ask our people, beyond earning money, to learn from the nations where they work and from their people, so as to grow as individuals, uplift the Kingdom, and contribute to the development of Uganda," the Kabaka said.

He emphasized that Uganda is a beautiful and resource-rich country, noting that migration is often driven by poverty and the search for better opportunities.

He urged Baganda in the diaspora to channel the knowledge and experiences gained abroad into personal, communal, and national development.

"We, the people of Buganda, are one--regardless of where we live or our differences in religion, politics, economy, education, or other aspects. It is vital to sit together, discuss issues that affect us, and understand them clearly," the Kabaka said, highlighting the importance of unity.

The Kabaka expressed gratitude to all who support Kingdom programs and help spread awareness about development initiatives across Buganda.

He encouraged his people never to undermine one another or be diverted from the path of unity, even in disagreements.

Instead, he called for dialogue and consensus for the common good and the promotion of Buganda's heritage.

Officially inaugurating the Buganda Bumu Arab and Asia Convention, the Kabaka described it as a significant beginning.

He thanked his envoy in the Arab world, Sheikh Abbas Nsubuga, his deputies, the organizing committee, and all supporters of the initiative.