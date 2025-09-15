Uganda: Prof Nuwagaba Receives World Book of Records Certificate of Excellence in London

15 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, has received the Certificate of Excellence from the World Book of Records.

The award recognises his work in education, community service, health advocacy, and inclusive socio-economic development.

The honour was presented on September 13, 2025, at the House of Commons in Westminster, London. It was issued under UID No. WIX74285 and verified by iudex Law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The World Book of Records said the award reflects Prof. Nuwagaba's role in advancing Uganda's development through academic leadership, public service, and social advocacy.

Other Ugandan awardees included Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, Col. Edith Nakalema of the State House Investor Protection Unit, Dr. Hillary Musoke, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agribusiness, and Nelson Tugume, CEO of Inspire Africa.

World Book of Records CEO Santosh Shukla praised their efforts.

"It's an honour to recognise these Ugandan high achievers in the very heart of democracy, the British Parliament," he said.

The awards were part of the organisation's 8th edition ceremony hosted at the UK Parliament. Lord Rami Ranger, a British-Indian businessman and Conservative peer, presided over the event.

Other international honourees included Mayor Arya of India, recognised as the youngest elected mayor at 21 years old.

The recognition highlights Uganda's growing global influence and the leadership of its citizens in diverse fields.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.