Uganda: Rwanda's Nsanzuwera Clinches 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open Title

Rwandan professional golfer Celestine Nsanzuwera emerged victorious at the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open, held at the scenic par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club.

His triumph marks a third major victory in less than a month, following wins at the East Africa Swing Championship in Kigali and the Sunshine Development Tour in Nairobi.

The Kigali Golf Resort & Villas player showcased exceptional consistency across four rounds, carding 73, 69, 65, and 71 to finish 6-under-par 278.

His performance included 19 birdies, 41 pars, 10 bogeys, and one double bogey.

"I am so excited. I needed this victory. It was a very competitive tournament, and I give credit to the rest of the players who pushed me throughout," Nsanzuwera said after being crowned champion.

He pocketed the lion's share of the Shs31.5 million prize from a total professional prize kitty of Shs150 million.

Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu finished second with 3-under-par 281, while Cameroon's Pristhy Fon Nji secured third place at 282. Uganda's Marvin Kibirige and Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi tied for fourth at 283.

Fresh from his victory in the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open, Joseph Cwinya-ai was again the top-performing amateur.

Other notable finishes included Kenya's Greg Snow and Uganda's David Kamulindwa in joint 7th place (288), Zimbabwe's Visitor Mapwanya in 9th (289), and Kenya's golf legend Dismas Indiza rounding out the top 10 (290).

Speaking after the prize-giving ceremony, Uganda Golf Union President lauded the sponsors, organizing team, and the elite field of professionals from across Africa and beyond.

"This year's Uganda Open has been nothing short of spectacular. We are proud to have hosted such an elite field, and even more proud that the championship ended on such a thrilling note. Celestine's victory is a testament to the competitive spirit that the Open inspires," he said.

Outgoing Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo reflected on the tournament's growth under his tenure:

"Over the past three years, Johnnie Walker has cemented its place in Ugandan golf, creating world-class experiences that celebrate not just the sport but progress, sustainability, and inclusivity. I am proud of what we have built and confident the Uganda Open will continue to thrive."

The tournament also celebrated subsidiary categories, seniors, ladies, and amateurs, attracting top talent from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire. Among the subsidiary winners, Josephine Njoroge, Finance Director at UBL, claimed runner-up in the ladies' category.

As Guest of Honour, UBL Board Chairman Jimmy Mugerwa commended players and caddies for their contributions, introduced incoming MD Felicité Nson, and urged government and private-sector investment in golf to elevate Uganda's standing on the continental stage.

The evening concluded with the signature Johnnie Walker experience, featuring live music by Azawi and a showcase of the full Johnnie Walker catalogue, celebrating both the sport and the championship's new champion.