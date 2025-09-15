Uganda: Govt to Roll Out Automated Driver Testing System

The government is set to introduce a groundbreaking automated driver testing system, aimed at transforming the process of obtaining driver's licenses and improving road safety nationwide.

The new system will automate the entire licensing process, from application to testing, thereby eliminating human interaction.

Applicants will be assessed strictly on their performance in computer-based tests, a move intended to curb corruption and ensure only qualified drivers are licensed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NBS Television on Sunday, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, said the initiative is part of a broader government effort to modernize transport services, improve discipline on the roads, and address long-standing challenges in the sector.

"We have faced challenges in the past, especially in Northern Uganda, where several roads have been affected. But the rains have since subsided, and we are back to working on the roads," Katumba said.

"One of the challenges we have faced in the sector over time is concentrating so much on constructing new roads while paying little attention to maintenance -- which we are now looking to address."

The minister highlighted ongoing interventions to address road infrastructure gaps, including the use of tolled roads such as the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to provide sustainable funding.

Katumba also defended the Express Penalty System (EPS), introduced to enforce traffic laws by issuing electronic fines for violations such as speeding and reckless driving.

Launched to enhance discipline, the EPS faced criticism over technical glitches, inconsistent fines, and limited public awareness.

Under the scheme, offenders were required to pay fines within 72 hours or face a 50 percent surcharge and penalties, including restrictions on license renewal or international travel.

"The Express Penalty System was not so much about collecting revenue, as most people misinterpreted it. It was about enforcing discipline on our roads. We are fine-tuning the gaps in the system to make it better," he said.

Looking ahead, Katumba revealed that plans are underway to implement a fully automated driver testing system.

The new approach is expected to eliminate loopholes that have allowed unqualified individuals to acquire licenses through bribery, luck, or chance.

"We are planning, resources allowing, to change the system of testing drivers to an automated driver testing system," Katumba said.

Katumba urged Ugandans to uphold respect and unity as the country approaches elections.

"As we go into the elections, my appeal is that we be respectful. Let us not use abusive language or attack each other. Let politics not become a source of division. We all belong to the same country," he said.