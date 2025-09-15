Uganda: Simba Cement Partners With Blood Bank for Successful Donation Drive in Tororo

In a bid to address the acute shortage of blood in hospitals across eastern Uganda, Simba Cement, in partnership with Mbale Regional Blood Bank and the Indian Association of Uganda, has organized a successful blood donation drive in Tororo District.

The one-day event saw the collection of over 170 units of blood, providing a much-needed boost to the region's dwindling blood reserves.

This marks the third blood donation drive organized by the cement manufacturer, which has increasingly recognized the dire need for blood in hospitals near its operational areas.

"Our intention is to collect more blood that matches the growing demand. Our people are dying due to lack of blood, yet we can do something about it," said Heet Raval, sales manager at Simba Cement.

According to Tororo Hospital Superintendent Thomas Ochari, the high demand for blood in the region is driven by a rising disease burden, with sickle cell anemia being a major contributor.

"Our blood consumption is very high because the prevalence of sickle cell in this region is almost at 7%," Dr Ochari said.

However, organisers expressed concern over the low levels of voluntary blood donation in the region, which continues to hinder efforts to maintain adequate blood supplies.

"Very few people are willing to donate blood, yet the demand is so high," added Dr. Ochari, urging the public to participate whenever donation drives are held.

He further explained that all donated blood undergoes strict testing to ensure it is free from infections before being stored in blood banks for future use.

"The blood will be processed, screened, and grouped before storage to ensure it's safe for use," he assured.

Blood shortages tend to worsen during holidays, despite a consistently high demand driven by conditions such as malaria and maternal complications.

"The demand for blood in this belt is huge, largely due to high rates of malaria infections and maternal health emergencies," Dr Ochari noted.

The collaborative effort between Simba Cement, local health authorities, and community organizations highlights the power of corporate social responsibility in addressing critical public health challenges.