Uganda: Seville Ushers in New Era for Jamaican Sprinting

A vest torn apart in an outburst of elation. An ecstatic Usain Bolt celebrating in the crowd. A new era for Jamaican men's sprinting.

The significance of Bolt's presence - and evident emotional investment - was not lost on newly crowned world 100m champion Oblique Seville.

In converting his undeniable talent into gold in Tokyo, the 24-year-old became the first Jamaican man to win a global 100m title since his nation's long-retired icon last did so in Rio nine years ago.

Seville sought out the guidance of Bolt's former coach, Glen Mills, after being inspired by the eight-time Olympic champion as a child.

But, in turn, Seville has long been forced to shoulder the weight of expectation which has accompanied Jamaica's wait for Bolt's successor.

"It is just a tremendous feeling to compete in front of Usain here in Tokyo," Seville said.

"His coach is my coach and I know that both of them are very proud of me right now.

"They were [telling me that] I am going to be the world champion.

"I have proved, in front of him, that I am a champion and I am very proud of that.

"Now, more gold medals."

Seville narrowly missed out on the world podium two years ago when, aged 22, he matched silver medallist Letsile Tebogo's time but a photo finish ruled him to be four thousandths of a second short of the podium.

Then, in the fastest Olympic final in history at Paris 2024, he finished last in 9.91 - a time that would have been good enough for fourth at the Tokyo Games three years earlier.

With that result coming after he had run the fastest time of the semi-finals in the French capital, it led some to doubt whether he had what it would take to fulfil his world-beating potential.

"After his huge disappointment in Paris, when there was a lot of expectation on Seville, to produce the goods here was pretty important - especially in front of Usain Bolt," two-time world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson told BBC Sport.

"He has got so much talent and he is so well respected in Jamaica that he just wanted to prove he can win the big titles.

"Lots of people were talking him down because of what happened last year at the Olympic Games and seemed to write him off, even though he was running so well on the circuit.

"He's come back and returned, rising from the ashes, the Jamaican phoenix."

Holding a finger to his lips as he cruised to victory in his semi-final on Sunday night, he silenced all critics in emphatic fashion to bring the curtain down on a blockbuster evening session which also featured the women's showpiece.

"I have proved that I am a true competitor, that I have the determination of a champion," Seville said.

"To win this gold medal is something special to me. Track and field is both mental and physical. I think I have mastered the mental part of it.

"Other people are doing and talking about other things, but I just focus on me and that is why I managed to get this victory.

"I feel really amazing and excited that the gold is coming home to Jamaica."

Bolt often still visits the training sessions in Kingston to catch up with Mills and occasionally takes time to offer wisdom to his former coach's athletes.

"[Bolt] said to me that his family was his motivation for sports... My family always wanted me to do great, so it's a pleasure," Seville explained.

"I'm trying to do my best to let everyone in my family happy. Since my father passed away, Usain's my motivator."

Oblique Seville rips open his top

Image source,Getty Images

Image caption,

Seville crossed the finish line in a personal best time of 9.77 seconds

Seville ripped his vest in celebration after demonstrating his true character by delivering a personal best time of 9.77 seconds.

It was enough to hold off Kishane Thompson, the fastest man in the world this year, in a Jamaican one-two which signalled a shift in fortunes for the Caribbean island in the men's event.

Arriving during the championships at which women's great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will end her illustrious career, 21-year-old Tina Clayton also won silver in the women's final in a later-than-hoped changing of the guard for Jamaica at Japan's National Stadium.

While dethroned champion Noah Lyles was never in contention for gold in the men's event following an injury-disrupted season, the United States still had Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's breakthrough title to celebrate as the dominance of those two nations in the sprint events continued.

After Seville's triumph ended a run of four straight world men's 100m titles for the USA, he and his nation will hope it can kickstart their own golden period of success.

"Any Jamaican athlete in the sprints is following on from one of the greatest of all-time, so there is inevitably added pressure," Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford said on BBC TV.

"Every time they step on the track, they have to deal with the pressure of a nation that absolutely love their sprints. Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson have absolutely chewed that pressure up, swallowed it and done exactly what needed to be done."

Commentating on Seville's crowning moment, Steve Cram said: "Oblique Seville has finally come of age, finally he has proven his talent and finally he has found a way to win.

"All the nerves, doubts and talking - banished in 9.7 seconds.

"The United States have owned this event for a while, but Jamaica have taken it back."