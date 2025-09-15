Uganda: Barcola Double As PSG Beat Lens to Extend 100 Percent Start

Bradley Barcola scored twice as Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% Ligue 1 record with a comfortable victory over Lens.

The result takes PSG back to the top of the table with Lille two points back in second and Lyon - who surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 to Rennes after late goals on Sunday evening - a point further behind on nine.

Barcola put PSG ahead early in the first half with a curling finish from 20 yards and doubled their lead six minutes after the break with a long-range effort after cutting in from the left.

However, injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo will all be a concern to manager Luis Enrique.

His side open their Champions League title defence against Atalanta on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.