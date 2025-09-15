Uganda: Barcelona Hit Six Against Valencia

15 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Nile Post Editor

Barcelona thrashed Valencia with Marcus Rashford involved in a La Liga goal for the first time.

Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski scored two goals each for the Spanish champions.

Half-time substitute Raphinha's first goal - to make it 2-0 - came from a brilliant left-wing cross from England forward Rashford.

The Manchester United loanee, making his second start for Barca, played 67 minutes and had two efforts off target in a lively outing.

Lopez had run onto Ferran Torres' ball to net their opener and smashed in a fantastic strike from outside the box to make it 3-0. Raphinha then rifled in their fourth.

Lewandowski, also a substitute, finished off Dani Olmo's pass and then dinked in a sixth - a goal given by the video assistant referee after initially being ruled offside.

Barca could easily have won by more goals, with Torres also hitting the post after a Rashford cross was flicked into his path.

The game was played at the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium, where Barca's B team usually play, because the Nou Camp is not ready yet after being redeveloped.

