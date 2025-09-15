Liberia: House Speaker Koon Pushes for Stronger Parliamentary Cooperation At China Forum

15 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Gibson Gee | the Liberian Investigator

- House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has called for deeper parliamentary cooperation and collective action to drive sustainable development, telling lawmakers at the 2025 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges that global challenges demand stronger legislative collaboration.

The forum, held under the theme "Building Global Partnership for Joint Advancement of Common and Sustainable Development," convened lawmakers from around the world to highlight the growing role of parliaments in shaping international solutions.

Delivering remarks at the opening session, Speaker Koon conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Liberia's 55th Legislature, saying Liberia's participation reaffirmed its commitment to solidarity and parliamentary diplomacy.

"Our presence here today signifies our unwavering commitment to lasting parliamentary cooperation and a deep sense of shared solidarity in moving the parliamentary agenda forward," Koon said.

Commends China's Role

Koon praised China for what he described as its consistent support of parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation. He pointed to China's governance model as one that promotes ethnic unity, cultural preservation, and regional prosperity, citing achievements in the Xinjiang region as examples of development paired with cultural heritage.

Historic Anniversaries

Reflecting on the 80th anniversaries of both the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War II, Koon said the commemorations serve as reminders of the need to uphold peace and build a just international order.

"These anniversaries are not only moments of reflection but also reminders of the need to build a peaceful and just international order," he said, urging legislators to draw lessons from history to secure peace for future generations.

Praises Xi's Global Governance Initiative

Koon also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's Global Governance Initiative, describing it as a timely response to contemporary global challenges. He said its guiding principles--sovereign equality, rule of law, multilateralism, and a people-centered approach--were values that should guide parliamentary collaboration worldwide.

"These concepts should further animate our spirit of cooperation and strong collaboration as we collectively move the global agenda forward, especially as legislators," he noted.

Liberia's Commitment

The forum, which brought together members of the National People's Congress of China and legislators from multiple regions, sought to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue on development goals.

Koon reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to enhancing bilateral and multilateral ties, stressing that sustained legislative exchanges are essential for advancing peace, cooperation, and sustainable growth.

"We look forward to more mutual, friendly legislative exchanges that foster peace, cooperation, and sustainable development," he said, thanking the government and people of China for their continued support to developing countries.

