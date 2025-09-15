Liberia: UL Board Reaffirms Ban On Student Politics After Fresh Campus Violence

- The University of Liberia Board of Trustees has reaffirmed its ban on student political activities, citing renewed violence that disrupted academic life earlier this month.

In a statement issued Friday, Board Chairman Numene H.T. Bartekwa said the decision followed clashes on Sept. 1 and Sept. 11 at the Capitol Hill and Fendall campuses, which disrupted orientation and raised safety concerns.

"The Board of Trustees is committed to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all students and a hospitable working environment for all employees," Bartekwa said. "We will not tolerate any form of violence or disruption that jeopardizes the academic and administrative activities of the University."

The Board ordered the immediate suspension of students involved in the incidents, pending investigation under the Student Handbook. It also directed the administration to establish a standing disciplinary committee, resume classes without delay, accelerate talks with the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA), and launch long-delayed renovations beginning with campus bathrooms.

The ban, first imposed in 2024, remains one of the most contentious measures in UL's recent history. Student groups have condemned it as a curb on free expression, while university officials insist it is necessary to curb political rivalries that often turn violent.

Eyewitnesses and social media footage captured tense scenes during the latest unrest, with students resisting security orders on Capitol Hill and new-student orientation disrupted at Fendall.

The Board's reaffirmation comes as UL faces financial and labor challenges, including ULFA's push for better pay and conditions. The Board said many of those concerns "have already been addressed in good faith," and stressed that academic activities will proceed as planned.