Liberia: Jurors to Decide Fate of Fake Doctor in Murder Trial Today

- Jurors at Criminal Court 'B' are expected Monday to deliver a verdict in the high-profile murder trial of Sam Worlobah, a licensed operating room technician accused of illegally performing surgery that led to a patient's death.

Worlobah, who worked at the Lofa Medical Services clinic, pleaded not guilty when the indictment was read on Aug. 14, 2025. His plea triggered a full trial with jurors serving as the triers of fact. After final arguments on Sept. 15, the panel will retire to deliberate and decide whether Worlobah is guilty or not guilty.

Prosecution's Case

State prosecutors presented five witnesses and one rebuttal witness, led by Dr. Augustus Quiah, registrar general of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council.

Dr. Quiah testified that Worlobah was licensed only as an operating room technician, authorized to assist surgeons but not to perform surgery. He said the council's investigation revealed Worlobah carried out an appendectomy on patient Samuel Kollie, which ended in the patient's death.

"The conduct of the defendant was in breach of Section 61.16, practicing beyond the scope of the medical profession," Quiah told the court. He added that the case fell under Section 61.19, which classifies unauthorized medical practice as a criminal act punishable under Liberian law.

Quiah also testified that investigators obtained the patient's chart, medical records, and death certificate, which listed heart failure as the cause of death even though surgery was performed for appendicitis. He said the death certificate was signed under the title "Dr. Sam Worlobah," though the defendant was not a licensed physician.

Mary Kollie, the sister of the deceased, told jurors she took her brother to Worlobah's clinic on a friend's recommendation. She testified that the defendant charged $275 for the operation but accepted $225 after negotiation. According to her, Worlobah performed the surgery and presented an object allegedly removed from the patient's body.

She said her brother later complained of weakness and hunger but was only allowed water and porridge. Days later, she learned from another sibling that her brother had died.

Defense Challenge

Defense lawyers argued that the prosecution's evidence was circumstantial and lacked direct proof linking Worlobah's actions to the patient's death. They pressed Dr. Quiah on cross-examination, pointing out that the medical council team never saw the deceased's body, relying instead on records and hearsay.

"Your team didn't see the corpse. Which means your reliance is hearsay. Am I correct?" a defense lawyer asked. Quiah disagreed, insisting the medical records and death certificate were sufficient to establish unauthorized practice.

The defense also highlighted inconsistencies in the prosecution's case and maintained that Worlobah was being unfairly targeted.

Awaiting the Verdict

The case, which began with a February 2025 indictment, has raised serious questions about unlicensed medical practice in Liberia and regulatory enforcement by the Medical and Dental Council.

Jurors are expected to render their verdict after final arguments on Monday. A conviction for murder could carry a lengthy prison sentence, while an acquittal would set Worlobah free after months of scrutiny.