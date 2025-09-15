Liberia: World Girls FC Eye Breakout Season With New Signings, Media Push

- World Girls FC President Mollyn Jarbo says the club will be "a tough nut to crack" in the 2025-26 Liberia Football Association Upper Women's League, unveiling sweeping changes aimed at turning the orange-and-black side into a title contender.

Jarbo told The Liberian Investigator over the weekend that the team fans saw last season--when World Girls finished sixth in the league but reached the Orange Cup final--will look drastically different.

"The World Girls people knew a few seasons ago will be a different club in the new season," Jarbo said. "I can assure you that there will be an improvement from where we stopped last season."

Determined to push beyond mid-table status, the club plans to introduce 12 new players in the coming weeks, a mix of domestic and international signings. Jarbo said the squad's first test will be the Super Cup in October, which the club is treating as a launchpad for its title ambitions.

"We are going into the league to win the trophy," she said. "And the Super Cup in October will be a starting point."

Off the pitch, World Girls is also investing in its brand. On Saturday, the club announced the appointment of popular disc jockey Sam Payedoo, known professionally as DJ Weeze, as its new media relations officer. Jarbo said the move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the club's media presence and digital engagement ahead of the new campaign.