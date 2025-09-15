Ghana: Komenda Traditional Area Enstools Veep Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, has been enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I by the chiefs and people of the Komenda Traditional Area in the Central Region.

The ceremony took place on Saturday during the 2025 Komendaman Nyeyi Festival 2025 marked by colourful cultural displays, traditional drumming, and dancing.

Her stool name, Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I, represents honour and recognition for her contributions to education, national development, and her commitment to leadership and service.

The people of Komenda welcomed her into their fold as a respected leader and development partner.

Chiefs of the area praised the Vice President for her dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians and expressed confidence that her enstoolment would strengthen ties between the state and traditional authorities.

The ceremony attracted large crowds who gathered to witness the historic moment. Cultural groups performed amid cheers from the community, symbolising unity and continuity of tradition.

Elders of Komenda noted that the Vice President's enstoolment was not only a recognition of her national achievements but also a call for her closer involvement in the progress of the local community.

In a related gesture, Professor Opoku-Agyemang donated assorted items to the Komenda Traditional Council to support the celebration of the festival.

The items included schnapps, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water, bags of rice, cooking oil, maize, cartons of mackerel, cartons of tomato paste, sheep, and a cash donation.

The contribution, according to the chiefs, came as timely support for preparations towards the festival.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President, the Central Regional Minister, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, assured the people that government remains committed to improving infrastructure in the Komenda area.

He noted that plans to revamp the Komenda Sugar Factory were underway, a move he said would boost economic activity and provide jobs for local residents.

He also mentioned that improving road networks in the area was a key priority to enhance trade and access to social services.

Paramount Chief of the Komenda Traditional Area, Okatakyi Komeh VIII, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for both the donation and her acceptance of the stool name.

He described the gesture as a sign of humility and dedication to service. The chief also prayed for her long life and prosperity and called on citizens of Komenda to unite and support development projects in the area.

The Komendaman Nyeyi Festival is one of the most important cultural events in the Central Region. It celebrates the ancestors, deities, and Dutch heritage of the Komenda people.

The grand durbar, held as part of the festival, usually draws visitors from across the region and beyond.

The festival which brought together indigenes from across the country and the diaspora, served as a platform for fostering unity, showcasing cultural identity, and strengthening collaboration between traditional authorities and the state.